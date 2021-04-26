TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! A mild start to the day with temperatures in the upper 50s this morning. Expect partly cloudy skies today and a warm afternoon with high temperatures reaching the lower to mid 80s. South winds will be breezy at times. Clouds increase overnight and tomorrow looks mostly cloudy for much of the day. A chance for a few showers during the day and a few isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening Tuesday with temperatures in the lower 80s. More clouds and another chance for a few thunderstorms late Wednesday with breezy and warm conditions. The chance for rain becomes likely overnight Wednesday into early Thursday with a cold front moving into East Texas. A few storms could be strong at times and heavy rainfall is likely. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Wednesday night into Thursday morning for the possibility of some flash flooding in some areas of East Texas that are already saturated from earlier rainfall.