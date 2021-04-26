Manhunt underway in Newton County after attempted ATM theft

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A manhunt is underway in Newton County after an attempt to steal money from an ATM in Burkeville.
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby said at about 5:40 Monday morning, two individuals tried to break into an automatic teller machine at the Sabine State Bank on Highway 63 in Burkeville. The suspects allegedly tried to hitch the ATM to a vehicle to get inside the machine. Although they were unsuccessful, they damaged the machine, Burby said.
Burby said once deputies arrived on the scene, the suspects fled in a vehicle toward FM 692 North near McGraw Creek about two miles northeast of Burkeville. The sheriff said the suspects’ vehicle went out on them, and they fled into the woods. Authorities are still trying to locate the suspects with a canine unit and other resources.
An individual was detained from the area, but they are still determining if that person is one of the alleged suspects in the case, Burby said.
Burby said to be on the lookout and lock doors to buildings and vehicles in the area.
If you have any information, contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 379-3636.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.