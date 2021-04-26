Lady Pack shut out Nac 17-0 to open new softball field

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Lady Pack shutout their rivals Nacogdoches 17-0 to open up play on their new on-campus softball field.
Lufkin scored 4 in the first, 3 in the second, 4 in the third and 6 in the fourth before the game was called with the ‘mercy rule.’ Lufkin will now prepare for the Bi-District playoffs where they will play Sulphur Springs.
Before the game Holly Cooper, Katelyn Segura, Amiracle McMillian and Madison Brown were honored on their senior night. Umpires Billy Richardson and Rusty Germany were also honored. The two are retiring and this was set to be their final game.
