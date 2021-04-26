Hispanic Business Alliance holds vaccine clinic to serve Tyler’s Hispanic community

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In an effort to reach Tyler’s Hispanic community, several organizations came together today to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
The clinic was held at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church Hispanic Business Alliance and NET Health to give the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Organizers said there will more clinics in the future, including a mobile unit to vaccinate to help vaccinate members of the Hispanic community or those that have not made it into a clinic yet.
“There was obviously a need for many people to get vaccinated and we wanted to help those that, sometimes because of work or other recruitments, are not able to go to other places that the vaccines are offered,” said Nancy Rangel, president of the Hispanic Business Alliance. “So we wanted to bring the vaccine to them somewhere they can come, stop by and then go on their merry way.”
The follow-up to today’s Pfizer shot will be at the same location, St. Peter Clavish Catholic Church, 615 Cochran in Tyler, on May 17.
