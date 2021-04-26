East Texas Food Bank to distribute free produce at Tuesday event

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The East Texas Food Bank will be holding a Drive-thru produce distribution event on Tuesday in Lufkin at the George H. Henderson Expo Center.
The event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. No ID or paperwork is necessary to receive produce items while supplies last. Additional produce distribution locations and times are available at EastTexasFoodBank.org. Visitors can also find food resources nearby by visiting EastTexasFoodBank.org and clicking the FIND FOOD button on the homepage.
