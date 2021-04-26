Dallas-area man suspected of killing mother, sister

This Saturday, April 24, 2021 photo provided by the Collin County Sheriff's Office shows Barak Hezar, 20. The Dallas-area man was arrested while awaiting an airline flight out of state and charged with capital murder in the deaths of his mother and sister, Isil Borat, 51, and Burcu Hezar, 17, police said Sunday. (Source: Collin County Sheriff's Office via AP)