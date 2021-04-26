Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee announces plans to retire after 11 seasons

DALLAS Texas (KLTV) - Linebacker Sean Lee, a leader of the Dallas Cowboys defense for most of his career, has announced that he plans to retire after 11 seasons in the NFL, according to ESPN.
Lee, 34, was a second-round pick in 2010 out of Penn State, and he was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015 and 2016, according to the ESPN article.
“It’s been a complete honor,” Lee said in the ESPN article. “I’ve been blessed to play for the incredible Jones family, with such great coaches and teammates that I love like brothers. I loved every minute playing and tried to pour my heart and soul into winning and helping my teammates at all costs.”
Lee said in the ESPN article that the injuries he suffered during his 11-year career were frustrating. He added that the support he received through them was humbling.
“There are always regrets, but I’m proud of what I was able to accomplish, and I leave this game grateful,” Lee said in the ESPN article.
According to the ESPN article, Lee led the Cowboys in tackles in 2011, and 2015 through 2017. He also has five of the top seven tackle games in the franchise’s history, including a record 22 against the Giants in 2016. The article went on to say that Lee also had 14 career interceptions, and he returned two of them for touchdowns. his stats also include five fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, 59 tackles for loss, and four sacks.
Lee had 995 tackles in his 11-year career, the ESPN article stated.
To read the full ESPN article, click here.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.