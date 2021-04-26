CHRISTUS Health, Texas Oncology break ground on Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Center

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The weather held out Friday as CHRISTUS Health and Texas Oncology broke ground on the 85,000-square-foot Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Center.
Hundreds of employees were on hand as well as leaders from CHRISTUS and Texas Oncology. A blessing was given before the ceremony.
The facility will consist of specialized areas of Texas Oncology and provide advanced inpatient care for complex cancer patients comparable to larger cities.
“It will open up even more state-of-the-art clinical trials to patients throughout Northeast Texas,” said Steven Curley, the chief of surgical oncology. “So, we will be able to offer the highest-end surgical care as well as medical care, both in the patient communities and the clinical trials here in Tyler.”
