Bullard couple dies in 2-vehicle crash on Highway 155 in Frankston

FRANKSTON, Texas (KLTV) - A Bullard couple died in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on State Highway 155 in Frankston Sunday afternoon.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash at about 2:05 p.m. Sunday.
The preliminary crash report shows that James Wimberly, 84, of Bullard, was driving a white 2015 Toyota Highlander north on SH 155 in the right lane. At the same time, a white 2020 Kia Sorento driven by Dianna Johnston, 57, of Elkhart, was also heading north on SH 155 at a “high rate of speed.”
“As the Kia went over a small grade, the Kia failed to control its speed, striking the Toyota in the rear,” the press release stated. “This caused the Toyota to veer across the southbound lanes and into the ditch where it struck several trees head-on.”
The Kia also veered off the road, and it struck a culvert and a sign, the press release stated.
Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Gary Thomas pronounced James Wimberly and his wife, Bonnie Wimberly, 84, also of Bullard, dead at the scene of the crash. Their bodies were taken to the Herrington Funeral Home in Palestine.
Johnson was transported to UT Health Tyler for treatment of serious injuries.
“The investigation is still ongoing, and there is no other information available at this time,” the press release stated.
