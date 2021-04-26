‘Black Voters Matter’ bus stops in Tyler to raise awareness about elections, early voting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The organization “Black Voters Matter” made a stop in Tyler on their “We Got Power” campaign after Dr. Shirley McKellar, Tyler City Councilwoman District 3, contacted them. Co-founder Cliff Albright said they formed in 2016 and are now doing work in 15 states.
“We planned a whole bus tour last month to come and support them(bigger cities in Texas); in the midst of that this whole voter suppression issue came up. Same issue that we were fighting in Georgia, same issue that we’ve been fighting in Florida and some other states,” Albright said. “Big voter suppression bills here in Texas, and so we’re now part of a state coalition, in addition to those local communities, where we’re fighting against those bills that we believe is Jim Crow 2.0.”
The group calls themselves a “power building organization.”
“We’re not just a voting organization because we believe that there’s more than one way to build power. Part of the reason that we call ourselves ‘Black Voters Matter’ and not ‘Black Votes Matter’ is because there’s a lot of people that care about black votes but they don’t necessarily care about black voters,” Albright said. ”We care about our people, we care about the community. That’s the way that we do our work, that’s the way we partner with local groups in all the states where we go.”
19 year-old Destiny and her mother Cynther Jones attended the event tonight and said they want people to understand the importance of voting.
“Voting is important to young people, to old people, to senior citizens; it’s important to us all so that we may change this government,” Destiny said. “We may change how people view black people and poor people. People with mental health issues, people of all races in the United States.”
Her mother spoke about the importance of early voting and absentee voting, and being able to exercise their rights.
“This is very important: black voters matter. It says it all and of course it’s a right for us, it’s a right that our ancestors have fought so hard for and in order for us to have a voice in the community we must vote. That’s our ticket to have a voice, is by voting,” Jones said.
Council member McKellar has done lots of work to help get the word out about voting in our community and hosted a block party this afternoon to get the word out and offer rides to those who needed them.
“Our voices matter. A lot of people think that their vote doesn’t count, and that’s the message that we’re forever trying to get out to the community that absolutely your voice does count and our ancestors fought so that we would have the opportunity to vote,” McKellar said. “So we just want to impress upon them that if you don’t use your voice then you have given that voice away to someone else.”
The team with Black Voters Matter were greeted by many in the Tyler community this evening as if they were close friends. They hugged, shared stories, and got pictures in front of the decked out bus and Texas African American Museum. Albright said one of the key parts of their work is through conversations.
“We say let’s have a conversation, not just about the voting process, let’s have a conversation about what it is you want. What is it that you want for yourself, your family, your community?” Albright said. “And as long as we’re in that dialogue, at some point it’s going to come back around that one of the best ways for them to get that thing that they said they want is to participate in the voting process.”
Albright said he is looking forward to where things will go from here. Their group also helps put resources in communities so that they can be successful in letting people know about elections.
“So that they can knock on more doors, send more text messages, make more phone calls, create more digital ads, do whatever they need to do to get more people talking. Even if that means coming through in a big, old black bus, or a little baby bus, so that people are talking about the election,” he said. “If you get people talking about it and talking about the issues that they care about, then guess what? People will come out more, and we’ve had that experience in every state that we’ve gone to.”
Early voting is still going on in Smith County tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election day is Saturday, May 1st. For information on locations and times, click here.
