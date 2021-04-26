‘Black Voters Matter’ bus stops in Tyler to raise awareness about elections, early voting

“So that they can knock on more doors, send more text messages, make more phone calls, create more digital ads, do whatever they need to do to get more people talking. Even if that means coming through in a big, old black bus, or a little baby bus, so that people are talking about the election,” he said. “If you get people talking about it and talking about the issues that they care about, then guess what? People will come out more, and we’ve had that experience in every state that we’ve gone to.”