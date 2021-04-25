NET Health announces upcoming COVID vaccine clinics in Anderson. Smith, Wood counties

From the Northeast Texas Public Health District
TYLER, Texas (New Release) - Starting next week, NET Health will provide First Dose COVID vaccines in Wood County and in Anderson County, as well as continuing our COVID vaccination hub in Tyler.
“NET Health is expanding access to COVID vaccines for residents of rural counties by opening our vaccine clinics in Anderson County and in Wood County,” says George Roberts, NET Health CEO. “It is important to increase the percentage of vaccinated East Texas residents so that all populations are protected from COVID-19”. Below are the scheduled days, times, and locations:
Wood County: NET Health will begin providing free Pfizer vaccines starting this Monday, April 26th at the Winnsboro Train Depot, located at 100 East Broadway in downtown Winnsboro.
First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available Monday through Friday, from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Click here to make a First Dose Pfizer vaccine appointment in Winnsboro.
If you are a business owner or a community group in Wood County and would like to schedule an on-site vaccine clinic for 50 or more people, click here to complete our online form.
Anderson County: NET Health will begin providing free Pfizer vaccines starting this Tuesday, April 27th at the Palestine Mall, located at the intersection of South Loop 256 and Highway 289.
First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available Tuesday through Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Click here to make a First Dose Pfizer vaccine appointment in Palestine.
If you are a business owner or a community group in Anderson County and would like to schedule an on-site vaccine clinic for 50 or more, click here to complete our online form.
At any of our COVID vaccine clinics, anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by their parent or guardian.