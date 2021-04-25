Neches man dies in motorcycle crash on SH 294 in Anderson County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Neches man died after his motorcycle went off State Highway 294 in Anderson County and struck a tree Saturday evening.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash at about 6:23 p.m. on Saturday. The crash occurred in Elkhart about 150 feet west of Henby Road.
The preliminary crash report shows that Michael Dorsey, 32, was driving a black 2016 Harley Davidson Street Glide motorcycle west on SH 294 when he went into a right curve. For an unknown reason, Dorsey failed to negotiate the curve and went off the road and into the south ditch. His motorcycle then struck a tree, the press release stated.
An ambulance took Dorsey to Palestine Regional Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Later, Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Gary Thomas pronounced Dorsey dead at the hospital. His body was taken to the Bailey and Foster Funeral Home in Palestine.
