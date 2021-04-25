Arson charges filed on 2 suspects in connection with Van Zandt County house fire

VAN ZANDT COUNTY Texas (KLTV) - Following a five-month investigation, two Grand Saline area residents have been charged with arson in connection with a fire that destroyed a home at 1514 County Road 4601 on Thanksgiving Day of 2020.
Brandon Lee Harrison, 28, of Kemp, and Carl Gene Klump Jr., 30, of Grand Saline, are still being held in the Van Zandt County jail.
Harrison has been charged with arson with intent to damage a habitation or place of worship, theft of property between $2,500 and $30K, burglary of a building, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams, four counts of unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, and possession of a controlled substance.
Klump has been charged with possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams, theft of property between $2,500 and $30K, and arson with the intent to damage a habitation or place of worship.
According to a post on the Van Zandt Constables Facebook page, on Nov. 26, 2020, Ben Wheeler firefighters responded to a house fire at 1514 CR 4601. When they got to the scene, they found the house fully involved.
Chief Deputy Constable Bob Keltner recognized the address from a previous eviction and joined the fire department at the scene, the Facebook post stated. Because the fire looked suspicious. Keltner contacted then-Van Zandt County Fire Marshal Danny Wilson and an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
“The initial investigation revealed a stolen vehicle at the scene, and nearby surveillance video also indicated that several other felonies had occurred prior to the fire, including burglary and theft,” the Facebook post stated. “The surveillance video also indicated that the fire was very likely arson and extremely suspicious.”
According to the Facebook post, the ATF provided specialized investigators to help with processing the fire scene.
Within a few days of the fire, Keltner was contacted by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper station in Canton. The DPS trooper said that he had arrested a suspect who had mentioned the fire.
Pct. 4 Constable Pat Jordan, Keltner, and DPS Criminal Investigation Division special agents went to talk to the suspect at the Kaufman County Jail. According to the FB post, Jordan, Keltner, and the DPS special agents continued to interview the two suspects into 2021. As a result, arson charges were filed with the Van Zandt County District Attorney’s Office.
“The two suspects had traveled to the Ben Wheeler residence to commit burglary and theft, and while in the process of doing just that, stopped to smoke methamphetamine inside the house,” the Facebook post stated. “Soon after the house was on fire. The victims, both the resident and the homeowner, lost everything.”
“The tireless work of our Precinct 4 Constables Office to investigate and solve property crimes is to be commended,” Van Zandt County District Attorney Tonda Curry said in the Facebook post. “Constable Pat Jordan and Chief Deputy Bob Keltner provide my office with everything we need to prosecute those who steal from and desecrate the property of others.”
Jordan said in the Facebook post that he is proud of the relationships with other law enforcement agencies that he and his deputies have been able to build over the years. He thanked the ATF agent that worked with them on the case.
“Arson is not our normal type of crime to work,” Jordan said in the Facebook post. “Thieves are our normal customers, being that we usually investigate property crimes. But a crook that will break into your house, steal your valuables and then burn your house down when they leave is a different cut of criminal. We are absolutely going to vigorously investigate that crime and assist in the prosecution as would any law enforcement agency.”
