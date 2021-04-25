All lanes of US 96 North just outside of Center open after truck crash, hazmat spill

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - All of the lanes on U.S. Highway 96 North just outside of Center have been re-opened after an 18-wheeler crash that caused a hazmat spill Sunday morning.
“Motorists should choose alternate routes,” a Texas Department of Transportation press release stated. “Reduce speed and obey all traffic control near the scene. Updates to follow.”
The TxDOT press release did not say if anyone was injured in the wreck.
The TxDOT press release did not say if anyone was injured in the wreck.
