1 person seriously injured in 1-vehicle rollover wreck on Cumberland in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred in the 900 block of Cumberland Drive Saturday afternoon.
According to a Tyler police officer at the scene of the crash, a vehicle was westbound on Cumberland Drive when it hit a mailbox and flipped several times. The officer said the driver, a man in his mid-20s, was ejected from the vehicle.
Witnesses at the scene said the driver had been going into oncoming traffic before he hit the mailbox.
Tyler police officers and firefighters were dispatched out to the scene at about 3:40 p.m. Saturday.
The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. The Tyler PD officer said the man was in critical condition.
That portion of Cumberland Drive has been re-opened to traffic.
