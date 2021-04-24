Mark in Texas History: Downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The downtown Tyler square has four Texas historical markers.
Smith County is the birthplace of the county agricultural agent concept. The success of this idea led to every county in Texas having a county extension agent. The first county agricultural extension agent is honored in a historical marker on the Tyler downtown square.
Three other markers can be seen for the City of Tyler, another for Smith County and one for the Tyler-Smith County CSA Men and Units.
In a separate effort to preserve the past, the City of Tyler has created the half-mile of history, which wraps around the Tyler square and pays tribute to people, places and events which have added to the richness of Tyler and Smith County.
The four historical markers and the half-mile of history can be seen in a two-block area on the square.
