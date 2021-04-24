Kilgore church looking to start a free camp for underprivileged youth

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - First Baptist Church of Danville is trying to start a camp that will be free of cost for underprivilege kids.
This was the vision of man named Guy Wilson. Wilson went around to church’s in East Texas looking for a church who was willing to use his land to open a camp for underprivileged kids that would be free of charge.
“This was his lifelong dream for 40 years, he has been seeking a church to do this and do it for children who are underprivileged for no charge, so we are going to do that,” said First Baptist Church of Danville pastor Freeman Pierce.
The church has received several donations to go towards the camps that include electrical equipment, pipes, and equipment to build cabins. The camp plans on having everything from bunk beds to archery and axe throwing. It was something that church jumped at according to Pierce.
“We wanted to take this camp on and build a couple of cabins, a chapel, a barn and a couple of storage buildings, restrooms,” said Pierce.
Underneath that chapel’s pool pit will be Wilson’s bible so that whoever is preaching at the camp is standing on the word of God. As well as signifying that Wilson’s dream has been completed something Pierce is hopeful will be done in the near future.
“Late fall, we should be able to have a church group or family come in and actually have a facility to stay in other than a tent,” said Pierce.
The church is looking for anyone that is willing to donate equipment to the camp or volunteer their time when it gets up and running. You can contact Pierce at 903-736-0609 for more details on how to help
