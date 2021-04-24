East Texas town celebrates the pancake

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A small East Texas town holds a festival in honor of their most famous citizen, who until recently was the iconic face of one pancake mix and syrup brand.
The town of Hawkins celebrated the life of ‘Lillian Richards’, but you know her as ‘Aunt Jemima’.
With music, a parade and good fun, the city of Hawkins celebrated, pancakes!
More important the woman who made them famous for pancakes, Hawkins native Lillian Richards.
“It’s a way for the citizens to come together and celebrate small town America. Get together with your neighbor, celebrating the life of Lillian Richards,” said mayor Stephen Lucas.
“Being from a small town, it embodies all of us and brings us together as a community,” said city councilwoman Clara Kay.
An enormous amount of pancakes were consumed, and members of the Richard’s family were featured in the parade.
“We honor a woman, that was just a meager woman that wanted to make a living, and is bringing this community back together. I’m really happy,” said Lillian’s cousin Vera Harris.
In 1925, Richards accepted a job with the Quaker Oats company, portraying Aunt Jemima, and became an instant star. Traveling and promoting the brand.
Quaker Oats decided to remove the Aunt Jemima label, citing it as a racial stereotype.
The Richard’s family says that’s wrong.
“I didn’t want her to be forgotten. So many times everyday people contribute to society in such a big way. And often they’re forgotten. Forgotten for what they did contribute to this world. She was considered a hero in Hawkins, and we are proud of that. We do not want that history erased,” Harris says.
“We’re so proud of what we stand for here in Hawkins. Yes indeed,” Kay says.
