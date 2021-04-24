Due to storm system’s slowdown, Wednesday, Thursday now First Alert Weather Days

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tuesday is no longer a First Alert Weather Day as our next storm system has begun to slow down and will now bring our next storm chances a bit later in the week. Here is the latest.
Scattered showers and a few thundershowers will be possible during the second half of Tuesday. Then things get tricky.
Plenty of uncertainty remains in the forecast for the middle of next week as a potent storm system has begun to slow down (which is why Tuesday is no longer a First Alert Weather Day), but some ingredients are still there for a few rounds of showers and storms on Wednesday and Thursday, so BOTH days are now First Alert Weather Days.
While severe weather is not guaranteed at this time, stronger storms do seem possible as well as some very heavy rainfall which could lead to some flooding issues by Thursday morning. Models are having a hard time agreeing on this tricky setup, so we are erring more on the side of caution to make sure everyone is aware of the POTENTIAL for strong to severe storms both later Wednesday and throughout the first half of Thursday. More details will begin to come together over the next few days, so please continue to remain Weather Alert and check for updates to the forecast.
