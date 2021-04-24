Due to storm system’s slowdown, Wednesday, Thursday now First Alert Weather Days

While severe weather is not guaranteed at this time, stronger storms do seem possible as well as some very heavy rainfall which could lead to some flooding issues by Thursday morning. Models are having a hard time agreeing on this tricky setup, so we are erring more on the side of caution to make sure everyone is aware of the POTENTIAL for strong to severe storms both later Wednesday and throughout the first half of Thursday. More details will begin to come together over the next few days, so please continue to remain Weather Alert and check for updates to the forecast.