DPS: 3 people die in two-vehicle crash on US 79 in Cherokee County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three people died in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on U.S. Highway 79 in Cherokee County Saturday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
According to a press release, DPS troopers responded to and investigated the crash near County Road 4301 at about 1:20 p.m. Saturday.
The preliminary crash report shows that Ronald Lewis Williams, 52, of Jacksonville, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Impala west on U.S. 79. At the same time, Bobby G. Johnson, 83, of Sage, Arkansas was driving a 2007 Saturn Relay east on U.S. 79. His vehicle was pulling a utility trailer.
“For an unknown reason, the driver of the Chevrolet crossed into the eastbound lane and struck head-on with the Saturn,” the press release stated.
Justice of the Pece Brenda Dominey pronounced Williams and his passenger Ariana Lashell Richardson, 21, of Jacksonville, dead at the scene of the crash, the press release stated. Katherine June Johnson, 80, of Sage, Arkansas, was also pronounced dead at the scene. The bodies of the three people were taken to Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
Bobby Johnson was taken to UT Health Hospital in Tyler and was listed in critical condition.
“The crash remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time,” the press release stated.
