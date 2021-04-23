WATCH: Dr. Ed, Dr. Patton discuss fatigue after COVID-19 and more

“One vaccine does not equal another vaccine as far as what you hear in the news, so I think everybody has to keep in their minds to be clear that there are the MRNA vaccines and then there are these Adnovector vaccines and there are different side effects for both groups,” Dr. Patton said. “The only one on pause right now is the J and J, the adnovector virus one, the MRNA vaccines have been given to hundreds of millions of people at this point.”