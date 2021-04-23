UT Health East Texas partners with TheraNow to bring virtual physical therapy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new opportunity is now being offered to UT Health East Texas patients as the hospital has partnered with TheraNow to offer their patients virtual physical therapy.
With the partnership, patients would get the same level of care as they would get in an actual physical therapy office, but instead it could be done from home. Patients are shown interactive videos on how to do the exercises, as well as a more interactive plans on an app for patients to help continue their rehab outside of sessions.
“They can look at them, learn from them, revise them and also it essentially explains to them how many times I want them to do these specific exercises,” said Dr. Ashok Gupta who is the TheraNow COO and a physical therapist.
TheraNow says they have seen improvement from patients using this app. They say it helps patients keep up with the exercises that they ask them to do in-between sessions.
“So I don’t have to ask my patient anymore did you do your exercises,” said Dr. Gupta. “It actually already tells me about that and how was their performance and that helps me to design my next level of programming in my next session.”
TheraNow says this would make rehab easier for patients who have suffered injuries that prevent them from driving, because now they can do it from home. They also say they’ve seen similar results in virtual rehab compared to in-person in regards to healing of injuries.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.