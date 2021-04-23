Tyler Legacy celebrates seniors committing to armed forces with special breakfast

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Legacy High School celebrated eight seniors who have committed to serve in the United States Armed Forces with a special breakfast Friday.
Tyler ISD Board Trustee Rev. Fritz Hager, Jr. delivered an inspirational message. Legacy High School administrators and Legacy staff who served in the armed forces were also in attendance.
“We have hosted this special event for our students for about 10 years now,” Dr. Dan Crawford, Legacy principal, said. “We are extremely proud of these students for their commitment to serve our country, and it is our honor to celebrate them.”
KLTV’s Jeff Chavez spoke with Tyler ISD School Board Trustee Rev. Fritz Hager, Jr about the breakfast.
