Titus County church and cemetery grounds damaged by vandals

COOKVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A large number of ruts were made by vandals damaging the grounds of the Lone Star Missionary Baptist Church and Lone Star Cemetery on County Road 3180.
The Titus County Sheriff’s Office reports vandals struck sometime after 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.
The Titus County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding who is responsible for this damage to contact the sheriff’s office at (903) 572-6641 and ask to speak with any deputy or investigator regarding the information.
