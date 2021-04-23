Steel Cowboys wow Lufkin rodeo crowd

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Not all the action at the rodeo takes place on the arena floor.
After the bull ridding each night at the Angelina Benefit Rodeo, Kenny Bartram and Matt Buyten take to the sky in their motorcycles to do their Steel Rodeo Show.
“Motorcycles are not you first thought when you think of rodeos,” Bartram said.
The show with pretty much all the well known tricks to wow the crowd.
“They are used to seeing their performers on the floor,” Buyten said. “When you switch it up and we are flying through the air they are getting the best of both worlds.”
Both riders have plenty of experience with multiple X-Games medals in the popular Moto-X competition.
“I did a local rodeo in Perry, Oklahoma about 30 minutes from my house in 2010,” Bartram said. “I just loved it. The crowd was into it. I was like, ‘man this is where I need to be.’”
So Bartram started Cowboy Kenny’s Steel Rodeo and his team performs all over the country.
“It is such an awesome feeling to entertain the crowd,” Bartram said. “Putting smile on the faces and the parents come up after and are like ‘my kid was jumping up and down.’ It is an amazing feeling. "
