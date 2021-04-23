State reports nearly 3,000 COVID-19 cases in Texas public schools for week

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The Texas Department of State Health Services reported nearly 3,000 cases of COVID-19 on public school campuses in last week’s reports.
The report states 2,354 students tested positive, while 524 staff tested positive for the week ending April 18, for a total of 2,878.
The number is down, but just barely, from the previous week’s report when 2,335 students tested positive, while 534 staff tested positive, the week of April 1.
For the school year there have been 137,736 student cases and 71,046 staff cases. The report does not list active or recovered cases.
The following school districts reported the following numbers for the week:
Longview ISD: No new cases reported.
Lufkin ISD: 10 new student cases, one staff case.
Nacogdoches ISD: No new cases reported.
Tyler ISD: 3 new student cases, no new staff cases.
