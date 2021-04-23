3-Star recruit Latrell Jossell transferring from Kansas to SFA

“We are so excited to announce the signing of transfer Latrell Jossell from Kansas”, said Keller. “He is a hard worker, very athletic and adept at scoring as a point guard. He has won at every level at which he has competed, He will bring his tough mentality to our Lumberjack family. Latrell is someone that Wade Mason and I have watched for years and we are so thrilled to have him impact our program here at SFA.”