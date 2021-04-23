Severe storm risk level upgraded for this afternoon/evening

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The Storm Prediction Center has now upgraded East Texas to an Enhanced (Level 3/5) risk for the possibility of significant severe storms later Friday afternoon and evening.
Hail sizes from peas to golf balls, damaging gusty winds, and localized flash flooding will be possible as storms roll through in multiple rounds during the day today.
Any storms that form alone during the afternoon and early evening will also have a better chance at developing a tornado, so we ask ALL East Texans to please remain weather alert today and stay off of the roads tonight unless necessary.
The last of our stronger storms should exit East Texas around midnight tonight and skies will begin to clear out by tomorrow afternoon.
We are also watching the severe setup for the middle of next week, and a First Alert Weather Day is still in effect for Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. A lot of uncertainty remains as to when this system will actually move into East Texas, but regardless of arrival time, it does seem like another round of damaging winds, large hail, and localized flash flooding will be possible at the very least.
We will continue to monitor this tricky severe setup and will keep you updated with the latest throughout the weekend.
