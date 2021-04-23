Sen. Hughes bill to publish voting history record passes in Senate

Sen. Hughes bill to publish voting history record passes in Senate
By Jeff Awtrey | April 23, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT - Updated April 23 at 10:31 AM

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Senate has unanimously passed an East Texas legislator’s bill which would require the secretary of state to publish voting history records.

SB 1925, authored by Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) was approved in a 31-0 vote in the Senate Friday morning.

According to documents filed by Hughes, the record would indicate the voter and the process by which the voter voted: election day, early voting by appearance or voted early by mail. The record would not indicate the contents of a ballot.

The record would appear on the secretary of state website.

Previous story: Sen. Hughes bill to publish voting history record passes committee

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.