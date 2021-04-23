Sales Tax Holiday for Emergency Supplies continues through Monday, April 26

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texans can purchase emergency supplies tax free this weekend during the state’s sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies.
The holiday began at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 24 and ends by midnight Monday, April 26.
There is no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase, including household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights, hurricane shutters and emergency ladders and portable generators.
Purchases that do not qualify include batteries for cars, boats and other motorized vehicles, camping stoves and camping supplies, chainsaws, plywood, extension ladders and stepladders and tents.
Below is a list of qualifying items if bought at the sales price:
- Less than $3000 Portable generators
- Less than $300 Emergency ladders Hurricane shutters
- Less than $75 Axes Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt) Can openers - nonelectric Carbon monoxide detectors Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric Fire extinguishers First aid kits Fuel containers Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits Hatchets Ice products - reusable and artificial Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated) Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios Smoke detectors Tarps and other plastic sheeting
