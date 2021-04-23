Imprisoned Putin foe Navalny to end his hunger strike

Navalny will face some tough days, his close ally Lyubov Sobol, who spent more than 30 days on a hunger strike in 2019, told the AP: “As a person who was on hunger strike for a long time, I know that the coming days will be very difficult. The first week of coming out of the hunger strike is effectively the same hunger strike — you can’t eat normal food, it can result in very grave consequences for your heath.”