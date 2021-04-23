Motorcyclist dies from head-on crash in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A motorcycle rider has died following a head-on crash with a pickup north of Caney City.
Emergency crews found a head-on collision between a small pickup and a motorcycle with the motorcycle and the pickup on fire. Caney City police arrived first moving the down rider to a safe area with responders attending to his injuries while others extinguished the fire.
Payne Springs Fire and Rescue, (PSFR), report UT Air 1 West landed on the SH-198 bridge but the rider had died from his injuries, he has not been identified.
PSFR report being alerted to the crash at 9:18 p.m. Thursday just north of the bridge going to Caney City.
Caney City Fire also assisted on scene along with Caney City police, Log Cabin police, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, and DPS.
DPS is investigating the cause of the crash.
