Mark In Texas History: Kilgore’s First Baptist Church stands test of time

Five charter members formed Missionary Baptist Church of Kilgore. The first sanctuary was built in 1906 and served the congregation for 30 years. The Kilgore oil boom increased the town and membership and the congregation outgrew its sanctuary. The congregation sold its building in 1931. They met in homes of members and other buildings until their new building came in 1933 at the same address on North Street which they have today. The church’s historical marker says the church supports home and foreign missions and has assisted in forming several other local Baptist fellowships.