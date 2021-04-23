Houston chief: “Some knucklehead” vandalized Floyd mural

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston police say a mural honoring George Floyd on the eastern fringe of downtown has been vandalized.
Police Chief Troy Finner said “some knucklehead” sprayed a racist message across Floyd’s image early Thursday morning, saying the lives of Blacks, referred to by a racist epithet, “don’t matter.”
Finner appealed to city residents “not to give them the power” by an angry reaction to racist actions. Daniel Anguilu, who painted the mural, said it was the third time racist vandals defaced it.
Anguilu then again restored the image of the man murdered last year by a Minneapolis police officer.
