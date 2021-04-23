Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! Today is a First Alert Weather Day so please remain weather alert this Friday, especially throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Skies are already cloudy across the area and a few spotty showers have begun to develop across the area. Storm chances quickly increase beginning just after lunchtime as showers and strong to severe storms become likely throughout the afternoon and evening hours of our Friday, and some storms could become severe by developing large hail, damaging gusty winds, and even a few tornados. Isolated flash flooding will be possible as well as storms have the potential of dropping anywhere from .50″ to 2.50″ in some spots. Rain will end by early Saturday morning and skies clear by the afternoon. Skies remain sunny and temperatures warm into the lower 80s by Monday. Clouds move back by next Tuesday and it looks like another round of showers and strong storms will be possible in the evening and lasting through Wednesday morning so another First Alert Weather Day has also been declared for Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. It is far too early to get into specifics for next weeks set up, but to keep in mind to continue to check for more updates once we get through our first bout of severe weather later today. Friends, spring is still in full effect here in East Texas so please keep your head on a swivel and keep a look out for more updates to the forecast for our First Alert Weather Days.