Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - The last round of thunderstorms is moving through East Texas and will be ending by midnight tonight. The threat for severe weather is quickly diminishing. Clouds and a few sprinkles are possible early Saturday morning, with clearing skies and breezy conditions through Saturday afternoon. It will be a warm weekend ahead with temperatures in the mid 70s Saturday and near 80 degrees Sunday with mostly sunny skies. The next First Alert Weather Day will start late Tuesday and continue into early Wednesday. This next cold front looks to be slowing down a bit, so the strongest storms could now be during the day Wednesday with strong to severe thunderstorms possible again for all of East Texas.