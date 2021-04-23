City of Tyler leadership looks to make changes to prevent a winter storm crisis from happening again

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s been two months since the winter storm hit Texas causing blackouts and water issues for many cities. The city of Tyler is trying to ensure what happened in February doesn’t happen again.
During the winter storm, the city of Tyler experienced rolling blackouts. As part of those blackouts the city’s water plant lost power and the backup generator froze. This caused the city to go under a water boil notice in addition to the many parts of the city that had no power and heat or inconsistent power and heat. Tyler mayor Don Warren says it was a week in which city staff was constantly on their toes.
“The first word I would think about is probably overwhelming,” said Warren. “I mean it was a big event it was something that was new to all of us.”
The city of Tyler is trying to prevent what happened to the water plant from happening again. They say repairs have since been made and more weatherproofing will be done in the future. According to Tyler city manager Edward Broussard, discussions have been had with Oncor to ensure infrastructure like this doesn’t lose power during a crisis.
“We have been working with them to make sure what can we do to have separate power lines for our systems, so as they do rolling blackouts or brownouts they are able to keep ours online as long as possible,” said Broussard.
The city plans on having that same vigilance as the summer months have the potential of extreme heat. With heat being able to cause water main breaks to break again due to ground buckling, the city has put past main breaks into their geographic information system where they can keep an eye on past repairs. In the future, they plan on giving the public a link that will give real-time updates where reported breaks are.
“So that we will be able to know where some of those were that we repaired as well as where we think some of the more vulnerable ones would be, so we can be on a continual lookout for those,” said Broussard.
But the biggest takeaway the city took was that they need to communicate with their citizens better in a time of crisis. If something like the water plant were to fail again, the city would tell their citizens the same day.
“If you have a do over and you think what should we have done differently, we probably should have communicated with our neighbors and our citizens and say this is what the problem is,” said Warren. “Because once we did that people really understood.”
The city says with the summer months approaching, they have tested the generator coolant systems at the water plant for extreme drought conditions. They ensure it is able to withstand temperatures up to 110 degrees.
