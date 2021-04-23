Affidavit: Nacogdoches man gets sex assault charges after runaway girl found at his home

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 23-year-old man Monday in connection with allegations that he harbored a 13-year-old runaway girl at his home and sexually assaulted her multiple times.
Zuriel Lopez Morales, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on seven counts of first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child and a Class A misdemeanor harboring a runaway child charge.
Collectively, Morales’ bond amount was set at $352,500.
According to the arrest affidavit, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office got an agency assist call on Monday about a 13-year girl who had run away from home. An NCSO deputy found the complainant parked outside a home in the 300 block of County Road 6103.
When the deputy spoke to the complainant, he said that he believed his 13-year-old daughter was inside the house, the affidavit stated. The NCSO deputy then went inside the house and found Morales and the girl at the front door because they were about to leave.
Both the suspect and the runaway girl were detained and questioned, according to the affidavit stated. During the interview, Morales allegedly admitted to having sex with the girl at least seven times.
Morales was arrested and booked into the county jail.
