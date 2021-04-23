Activist says City of Marshall ‘missed a great opportunity’ with decision regarding history of slavery

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Eric Williams, a political activist and producer of “Finding Mirriam”, a documentary film on slavery in Marshall, expressed great disappointment in the city council’s vote against a resolution to make amends for the history of slavery in Marshall.
Williams said, “at this particular time, the City of Marshall and I are no longer friends.”
The resolution proposed a formal apology, education about the history of slavery in Marshall, and the removal of Confederate statues.
Williams spoke of the suffering of his family ancestors due to the brutality of slavery and the need for their hardships not to be forgotten.
Williams said, “I demand that the City of Marshall apologize and pay through reparations to the citizens of Marshall, Texas.”
