A Better East Texas: Cryptocurrency not ready for mainstream investment

There are lots or reasons that it could work – the cost of continuously printing money would be eliminated, traditional financial fees could be saved, international transactions become easier and there are other upsides. But while this may become a reality at some point, currently cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin and Dogecoin – are high risk gambles that may or may not pay off. I have heard of several people buying small purchases of the currency, but others have put their life savings into these platforms that currently have little to no financial stability.