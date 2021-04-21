Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Clouds will begin to increase later this afternoon as temperatures warm into the lower 60s for highs. Tomorrow we will see a fair mix of clouds and sun with a much less cold start to the day as temperatures start off in the lower 40s before warming into the upper 60s to near 70s for highs. A stray shower or two will be possible tomorrow night, with better chances for scattered showers early on Friday. Rain chances increase throughout the day on Friday, and strong to severe storms become likely by the mid-afternoon so a First Alert Weather Day has been declared for the PM hours of Friday and lasting through very early Saturday morning. Storms will be capable of hail up to the size of golf balls, damaging gusty winds, and localized flash flooding. A few tornadoes are not out of the question either so please remain weather alert and continue to check for more updates to the forecast. Rain will end by early Saturday morning and skies clear by the afternoon. Skies remain sunny and temperatures warm into the lower 80s by Monday. Clouds move back by next Tuesday and it looks like another round of showers and storms will be possible in the evening and lasting through Wednesday morning so keep an ear out for more updates to that forecast as well. Friends, spring is still in full effect here in East Texas so please keep your head on a swivel and keep a look out for more updates to the forecast for our First Alert Weather Day.