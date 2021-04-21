WEBXTRA: SFA team preparing for first Southland Conference Beach Volleyball Championship

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Beach Volleyball team is preparing this week for the first ever Southland Conference Beach Volleyball Championship.
“I feel confident,” freshman Jorden Jaimes said. “We have been working hard setting some really good goals. We have a lot of heart and dedication.”
This is the second year for the program who saw their inaugural season end very early after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“We were really excited to bring this sport to the community and show everyone what it is all about,” head coach Alex Luna said. “This year we got a fresh start again.”
They will open the double-elimination conference tournament in Corpus Christi on Friday at noon against Southeastern Louisiana, a squad they have beat twice this season.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.