WebXtra: City of Tyler working to improve hazardous portion of Grande Boulevard

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A stretch of road in Tyler that has seen several accidents already this year is undergoing attempted improvements.
City of Tyler officials have said the work will take place on Grande Boulevard between OId Jacksonville Highway and Hollytree Drive until May 28. The work involves “roughing the pavement surface to make sure it is less slick especially during rain and bad weather.” Overlay pavement work will then begin once the millwork is completed.
Drivers are urged to use caution and plan for traffic delays.
