Peete Elementary students create ‘7 Habits of Highly Effective People’ music video

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - W.A. Peete Elementary School teacher, Juliana Statile, and her students joined East Texas Now to share the creative effort behind the making of their music video.
TISD had adopted the book “7 Habits of Highly Effective People” by Stephen Covey as a motto of sorts and thought a music video would help instill ideas such as leading and being proactive in the students’ minds.
Statile said the students benefited from knowing the effective habits while learning about all the planning and practice that goes into video production.
The video was filmed on the Peete campus and the students have enjoyed some recognition for the performance.
