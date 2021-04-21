East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A very cold start with temperatures dropping close to freezing in much of East Texas. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected through the afternoon with highs only reaching the lower 60s. Below average temperatures continue for tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Expect clouds to increase late tomorrow, becoming mostly cloudy overnight with light drizzle possible by Friday morning. Friday afternoon could be a bumpy ride for some as scattered thunderstorms become likely. Rain will last overnight and end early Saturday morning. Breezy at times Saturday with clearing clouds by afternoon. Sunny and warm for Sunday into early next week.