First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday afternoon through early Saturday

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A strong upper level/surface storm system is expected to move through East Texas starting on Friday afternoon.
A warm front will begin moving through East Texas from south to north and isolated showers/thunderstorms are expected to begin forming as early as noon on Friday. A dry-Line will follow during the mid to late afternoon allowing more strong/severe storms to develop in our area throughout the afternoon and into the evening hours. Isolated storms may continue into the late night/early morning hours, but most should end close to midnight.
At this time, the Storm Prediction Center has placed all of East Texas in a slight risk for significant severe weather. That is a 15% chance for strong/severe storms. The greatest risk is currently some large hail along with very gusty winds of 60-80 mph in the strongest storms. Hail size could be in the 1″ to 2″ range as well.
Some pockets of very heavy rainfall may cause a minor flooding issue, as well, in some areas, so please prepare for this possibility. Isolated tornadoes early in this period are possible as well, especially in the storms that fire up during the early afternoon hours. It is low, but it is possible.
We will continue to monitor this situation very closely for you and update you often. Please be weather alert on Friday afternoon and into the night-time hours.