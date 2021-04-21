East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly cloudy skies are expected through much of the day tomorrow before more clouds move in later tomorrow afternoon. Then clouds and storms are expected on Friday. Therefore... A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for this Friday Afternoon through very early on Saturday Morning. A Strong Upper Level/Surface storm system is expected to move through East Texas starting on Friday afternoon. A warm front will begin moving through East Texas from south to north and isolated showers/thunderstorms are expected to begin forming as early as noon on Friday. A Dry-Line will follow during the mid to late afternoon allowing more strong/severe storms to develop in our area throughout the afternoon and into the evening hours. Isolated storms may continue into the late night/early morning hours, but most should end close to midnight. At this time, the Storm Prediction Center has placed ALL OF EAST TEXAS in a SLIGHT RISK for significant severe weather. That is a 15% chance for strong/severe storms. The greatest risk is currently some large hail along with very gusty winds of 60-80 mph in the strongest storms. Hail size could be in the 1″ to 2″ range as well. Some pockets of very heavy rainfall may cause a minor flooding issue as well in some areas, so please prepare for this possibility as well. Isolated tornadoes early in this period are possible as well, especially in the storms that fire up during the early afternoon hours. It is LOW, but it is possible. We will continue to monitor this situation very closely for you and update you often. Please be Weather Alert on Friday afternoon and into the night-time hours. Once the rain ends on Saturday morning, skies should gradually clear and Saturday afternoon, Sunday, and Monday should be very nice and mild days. Another chance for strong/severe storms exists on Thursday/early Friday as another storm system moves through East Texas. We have raised the Disruptive Weather Outlook for Next Thursday to High in response to this next storm system.