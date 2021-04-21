Construction to commence at Greenberg Smoked Turkeys following November explosion

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | April 21, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT - Updated April 21 at 12:25 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Greenberg is ready to talk (smoked) turkey again.

In a Facebook post published Wednesday morning, the makers of Oprah Winfrey’s favorite smoked turkey confirmed that construction is preparing to commence to replace the facility that was catastrophically damaged last November by a fire and subsequent series of explosions. The incident resulted in the company shutting down its operations just weeks before Thanksgiving and Christmas, the company’s busiest time of year.

The post includes a link to Greenberg Smoked Turkeys’ website where visitors can watch a live webcam in place to capture footage of work crews once construction on the new freezer and shipping facility commences.

