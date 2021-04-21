Construction to commence at Greenberg Smoked Turkeys following November explosion

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Greenberg is ready to talk (smoked) turkey again.
In a Facebook post published Wednesday morning, the makers of Oprah Winfrey’s favorite smoked turkey confirmed that construction is preparing to commence to replace the facility that was catastrophically damaged last November by a fire and subsequent series of explosions. The incident resulted in the company shutting down its operations just weeks before Thanksgiving and Christmas, the company’s busiest time of year.
The post includes a link to Greenberg Smoked Turkeys’ website where visitors can watch a live webcam in place to capture footage of work crews once construction on the new freezer and shipping facility commences.
Previous reporting:
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.