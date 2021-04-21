City of Kilgore repairs sinkhole at corner of Fritz Swanson Road and Highway 31

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Kilgore has made repairs on a sinkhole that shut down a road.
It happened at the corner of Fritz Swanson Road and Highway 31. According to the city of Kilgore a road bore punctured a sewer line two decades ago. It eventually eroded a large space under the street. It was brought to the city’s attention when part of the road collapsed.
The line has now been repaired and the hole filled. The road has been patched and is now back open for traffic.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.