Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto presents 35th annual Project Tornado
By Mark Scirto | April 21, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT - Updated April 21 at 11:43 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto shared his severe weather knowledge with East Texas classrooms in a live Project Tornado presentation.

Mark Scirto shared personal stories from his experience as a meteorologist and answered questions from classrooms concerning safety at home and on the road, wind patterns, lightning, flooding, and suggestions on the best way to prepare for a tornado.

This was the 35th year for Mark Scirto’s Project Tornado presentation.

